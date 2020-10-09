EOS Price Up 6.4% This Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. EOS has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and $2.31 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00023806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, HitBTC, Coinone and COSS. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,023,448,437 coins and its circulating supply is 936,748,426 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, WazirX, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Livecoin, Liqui, Huobi, Coinrail, BCEX, Rfinex, CoinEx, Mercatox, RightBTC, Koinex, Zebpay, Poloniex, BtcTrade.im, Tidebit, C2CX, OEX, IDCM, IDAX, BitFlip, Bit-Z, Instant Bitex, Bitfinex, Binance, Kuna, EXX, BitMart, Bithumb, Upbit, DigiFinex, YoBit, HitBTC, Bilaxy, Hotbit, COSS, OpenLedger DEX, CoinBene, ABCC, Bibox, Cryptomate, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, CPDAX, DOBI trade, Tidex, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Coinsuper, Kraken, Exrates, Gate.io, QBTC, Bitbns, Coindeal, OKEx, CoinTiger, Neraex, CoinExchange, LBank, Kucoin, Fatbtc, ChaoEX, Ovis, Coinone, TOPBTC, Exmo and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

