Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Shares of Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.41. Entree Resources shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 12,501 shares.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Entree Resources from C$0.35 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29.

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Entree Resources Company Profile (TSE:ETG)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

