Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $42.90 on Friday, hitting $3,233.45. 83,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,276. The company has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,205.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,744.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.