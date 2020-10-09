ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.95 ($16.42).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENGI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of ENGI stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching €12.13 ($14.27). The company had a trading volume of 4,165,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of €11.51 and a 200-day moving average of €10.78. ENGIE SA has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

