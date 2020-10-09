Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Energy Focus stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.98. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.99). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 91.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 2.36% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

