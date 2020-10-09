Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) Insider Purchases £56,600 in Stock

Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) insider Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 10,000 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.40) per share, with a total value of £56,600 ($73,957.92).

Efstathios Topouzoglou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 50,000 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £275,500 ($359,989.55).

On Wednesday, September 30th, Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 8,200 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 574 ($7.50) per share, with a total value of £47,068 ($61,502.68).

On Wednesday, July 8th, Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 10,000 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,947.21).

Shares of ENOG stock opened at GBX 559.40 ($7.31) on Friday. Energean Oil & Gas PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295.50 ($3.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 989 ($12.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $995.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 569.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 578.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENOG. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Energean Oil & Gas from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Energean Oil & Gas Company Profile

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

