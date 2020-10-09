Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) Insider Purchases £275,500 in Stock

Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) insider Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 551 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £275,500 ($359,989.55).

Efstathios Topouzoglou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 10,000 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 566 ($7.40) per share, for a total transaction of £56,600 ($73,957.92).

On Wednesday, September 30th, Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 8,200 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 574 ($7.50) per share, for a total transaction of £47,068 ($61,502.68).

On Wednesday, July 8th, Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 10,000 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,947.21).

Shares of LON:ENOG opened at GBX 559.40 ($7.31) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 569.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 578.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72. Energean Oil & Gas PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 295.50 ($3.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 989 ($12.92). The company has a market cap of $995.06 million and a P/E ratio of -6.36.

ENOG has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Energean Oil & Gas from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

About Energean Oil & Gas

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

