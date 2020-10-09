Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Ener-Core Inc (OTCMKTS:ENCR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Ener-Core shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 24,904 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Ener-Core Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENCR)

Ener-Core, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes.

