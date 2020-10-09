Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EMP.A. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th.

Empire stock opened at C$39.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85. Empire has a 1 year low of C$23.88 and a 1 year high of C$39.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.92. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 23,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$905,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$621,528. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.64, for a total transaction of C$27,012.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,957 shares in the company, valued at C$133,113.48.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

