Emercoin Hits Market Cap of $1.59 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $25,041.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000425 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002163 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,361,371 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

