Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.95

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.95 and traded as low as $12.46. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 293 shares changing hands.

AKO.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Get Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $379.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile (NYSE:AKO.B)

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.