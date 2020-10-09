Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.95

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.95 and traded as low as $12.46. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 293 shares changing hands.
AKO.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.
The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96.
Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile (NYSE:AKO.B)
Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.
