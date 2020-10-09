Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.99

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $11.42. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 555,233 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.63.

The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$225.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

