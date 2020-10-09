Electroneum Hits Market Capitalization of $51.20 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Liquid, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Electroneum has a market cap of $51.20 million and approximately $655,292.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 167.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,198,364,975 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Kucoin, Bitbns, CoinBene, TradeOgre, Liquid, Cryptomate and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

