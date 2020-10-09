Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Electrolux from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Electrolux has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

ELUXY opened at $46.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Electrolux has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.25.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.43%. On average, analysts expect that Electrolux will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

