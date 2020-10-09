Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.66.

NASDAQ EIDX opened at $73.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $75.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of -0.40.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Equities analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,408.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $156,599.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,227.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,402 shares of company stock valued at $570,343. 71.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,889,000 after purchasing an additional 604,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 251,429 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 229,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,435,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

