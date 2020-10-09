Edward Jones Begins Coverage on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.57.

CVNA opened at $214.00 on Monday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $242.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $14,976,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $20,157,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,885,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $1,148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $1,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

