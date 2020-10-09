EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.47

Shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.47 and traded as high as $53.55. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A shares last traded at $53.54, with a volume of 9,898 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDPFY. Berenberg Bank raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

