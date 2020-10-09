Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $69.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.80.

EIX stock opened at $56.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.46. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Edison International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in Edison International by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Edison International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Edison International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Edison International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

