Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.89

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and traded as low as $6.87. Eden Research shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 54,041 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 million and a P/E ratio of -9.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.10.

Eden Research (LON:EDEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease control, soil pest, protected glass house crops, and post-harvest applications.

