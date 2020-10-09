E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Sells 59,414 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 59,414 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.3% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.57. The stock had a trading volume of 422,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,441,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.05. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,593.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

