E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Purchases 72,169 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,169 shares during the period. NIO comprises 2.4% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. 247,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,135,500. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.78.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

