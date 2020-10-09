E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Purchases 30,711 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares during the quarter. Vipshop makes up approximately 0.7% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 364.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,448,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,639 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth $5,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

Vipshop stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 95,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.98. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

