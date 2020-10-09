E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Purchases 27,888 Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Huazhu Group makes up 0.9% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 84,842 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,672,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 51,983 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTHT. BofA Securities raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Shares of HTHT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.14. 7,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

