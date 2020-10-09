E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Purchases 18,546 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the quarter. IQIYI makes up 0.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in IQIYI by 38,591.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,721 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,439,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after buying an additional 290,774 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,129,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in IQIYI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,107,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after buying an additional 37,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in IQIYI in the second quarter valued at $20,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. New Street Research downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. CLSA cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. IQIYI Inc has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

