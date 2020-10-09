E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $630,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded up $46.21 on Friday, reaching $3,236.76. 91,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,078,276. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,205.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,744.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,439.10.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.