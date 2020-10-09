E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for approximately 1.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 37.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 30,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 52.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 327,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

ZTO stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,145. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

