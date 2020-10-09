E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,072 shares during the period. Bilibili comprises 1.0% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,169,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 21.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bilibili by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,272 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,779,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 87.3% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,580,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,204,000 after buying an additional 736,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,495. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. Bilibili Inc – has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc – will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILI. Nomura lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

