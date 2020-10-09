E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Autohome comprises approximately 0.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Autohome during the second quarter worth $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ATHM. Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.49.

ATHM stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $100.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,578. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Autohome Inc has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

