E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up 1.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. 26,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,133,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

