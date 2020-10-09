Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.13

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.13 and traded as high as $15.87. Dynex Capital shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 237,388 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DX. TheStreet upgraded Dynex Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $376.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 76.32%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dynex Capital by 239.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 128,759 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 36.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 349,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 92,739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 87,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 69,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

