Dynamic Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and $6,371.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00003805 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,072.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.03271709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.93 or 0.02157900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00433398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.68 or 0.01044741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00596732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00047861 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,122,367 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.