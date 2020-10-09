DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.49

DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and traded as high as $17.00. DX (Group) shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 165,151 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DX shares. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of DX (Group) from GBX 14 ($0.18) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get DX (Group) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.65.

In related news, insider Russell Black acquired 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £10,285 ($13,439.17). Also, insider Ian Gray acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,213.51). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 255,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,500.

About DX (Group) (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for DX (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DX (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.