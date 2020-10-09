Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Dunkin' Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dunkin' Brands Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin' Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.83.

DNKN opened at $83.25 on Monday. Dunkin' Brands Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $85.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Dunkin' Brands Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 175.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 769.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dunkin' Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

