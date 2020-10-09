Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

DRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 228.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 83.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 256.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.