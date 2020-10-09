Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $93.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.18. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 137,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,426.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 141,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 132,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 71.5% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

