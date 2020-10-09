DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $126.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $121.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 118.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

