DREP (DREP) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, DREP has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a market cap of $15.01 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00256721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00093197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00037985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.01526384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00157160 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

