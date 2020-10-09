Dragonchain Trading 4.5% Lower This Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $18.77 million and approximately $37,774.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin, Tidex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00256900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00094006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00038138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.01545227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00157521 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,355,726 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinExchange, Tidex, LATOKEN, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Fatbtc, Kucoin and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.