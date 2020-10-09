DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce $131.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.20 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $515.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.80 million to $532.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $722.70 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $765.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in DraftKings by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 29,495 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.9% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $253,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 458,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,840,018. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

