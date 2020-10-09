Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $260.00 price objective on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.69.

Shares of DOCU opened at $220.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Docusign has a one year low of $61.68 and a one year high of $290.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.88.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. Docusign’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $3,301,258.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,825.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Docusign by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Docusign by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Docusign by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

