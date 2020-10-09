DLH’s (DLHC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $12.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered DLH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DLH has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $51.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DLH will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,846,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLH in the first quarter worth $42,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter worth $5,143,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter worth $809,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

