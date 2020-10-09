Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) vs. Highwoods Properties (NASDAQ:HIW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diversified Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Diversified Healthcare Trust and Highwoods Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 4 1 0 1.86 Highwoods Properties 0 2 10 0 2.83

Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.40%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus target price of $44.44, suggesting a potential upside of 25.27%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Highwoods Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.04 billion 0.81 -$88.23 million $1.31 2.69 Highwoods Properties $735.98 million 5.01 $136.92 million $3.33 10.65

Highwoods Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -7.14% -3.33% -1.41% Highwoods Properties 41.15% 13.93% 6.15%

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

