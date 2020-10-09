Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Trading Down 8.1%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS)’s share price traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.74. 2,242,544 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 796,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.