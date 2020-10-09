Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Shares Down 8.1%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) shares traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.74. 2,242,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 796,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.

