DigixDAO (DGD) Market Capitalization Hits $10.35 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $69.70 or 0.00629929 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Bancor Network, OKEx and IDEX. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $61,745.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00257113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00038484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00093560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.01522949 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00020352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000677 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 148,438 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, Livecoin, HitBTC, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, IDEX, Liqui, BigONE and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

