DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Cap of $5.22 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $432,338.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00607721 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005403 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00032360 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.90 or 0.04340852 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000648 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,536,608 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

