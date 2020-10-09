Digital Gold Price Tops $62.42 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for $62.42 or 0.00563413 BTC on exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $844,800.42 and $1.44 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00257025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00037721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00091184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.01514264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00156060 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,535 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.