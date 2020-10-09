DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRH has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.60.

DRH stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.68. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,692,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 453,423 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

