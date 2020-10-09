Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. 23,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,974. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamond Eagle Acquisition will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $350,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

