Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DEO. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Diageo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. AlphaValue raised Diageo to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $140.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56. Diageo has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $171.29.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Diageo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Diageo by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.